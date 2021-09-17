Dog found stab wounds in Tuscola County ready for adoption

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Pops is looking for a new home two months after he was found with stab wounds along a rural Tuscola County roadway.

The 8-year-old boxer was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic on July 8 after Tuscola County Animal Control found him stabbed in the back, abdomen and hind legs along Bevens Road in Indianfields Township. He also was suffering from infections.

Pops since has made a full recovery and is available for adoption.

Mitten Mutts Dog Rescue is handling the adoption process for Pops. Anyone interested in providing him or another rescued dog a forever home can call 248-531-8314.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.