EPA asking for further analysis of the proposed Ajax asphalt plant

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The EPA wants further analysis of the proposed Ajax asphalt plant that’s planned for Genesee Township.

The agency said that it wants to know whether the plant would meet the air quality guidelines required by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The report also notes that the proposal’s modeling didn’t adequately consider all sources of stack and fugitive emissions.

ABC12 has reported about the neighbors near the proposed site, fighting the plant’s construction.

RELATED: Neighbors share concerns during public hearing about asphalt plant proposed in Genesee Township

Some have even started a petition on change.org, asking Governor Whitmer to block it.

