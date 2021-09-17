EPA asking for further analysis of the proposed Ajax asphalt plant

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The EPA wants further analysis of the proposed Ajax asphalt plant that’s planned for Genesee Township.

The agency said that it wants to know whether the plant would meet the air quality guidelines required by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The report also notes that the proposal’s modeling didn’t adequately consider all sources of stack and fugitive emissions.

ABC12 has reported about the neighbors near the proposed site, fighting the plant’s construction.

Some have even started a petition on change.org, asking Governor Whitmer to block it.

