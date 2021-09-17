Advertisement

EPA recommends further study of proposed Genesee Township asphalt plant

Federal regulators say more data is needed on modeling, effects of existing air quality and civil rights
Neighbors share concerns during public hearing about asphalt plant proposed in Genesee Township
Neighbors share concerns during public hearing about asphalt plant proposed in Genesee Township(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE TOWNSHIP , Mich. (WJRT) - Federal environmental regulators are recommending more studies before plans for a new Ajax Materials asphalt plant in Genesee Township reach approval.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the Ajax plant proposed on Energy Drive near the Flint city limit would go into an area already facing air quality issues. The company still needs a state air quality permit to open the plant, however.

Federal regulators believe the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy should weigh the plans from Ajax with existing air quality concerns from other industrial facilities nearby to provide a complete assessment of environmental effects.

The EPA notes that Ajax’s air quality modeling doesn’t adequately consider all sources of stack and fugitive emissions.

“The neighborhood around the proposed asphalt plant has some of the highest levels in the State of Michigan for many pollution indicators used by EPA’s environmental justice screening tool...” says a letter from Acting EPA Regional Administrator Cheryl Newton to a state air quality regulator.

The EPA also recommends that state environmental regulators consider concerns about the plant outside of the scope of an air quality permit, including possible civil rights issues. Newton noted that state regulators asked Ajax to consider other sites, but the company apparently declined.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy still can approve the air quality permit for Ajax. If that happens, the EPA recommends that regulators and the company collaborate on a website to provide air quality data from the plant in an easily accessible form online.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Water main construction in Flint
Flint delays increase of water use from Genesee County’s system
Pops was discovered with several stab wounds in Tuscola County.
Dog found stab wounds in Tuscola County ready for adoption
Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.
Michigan health director explains lack of statewide school mask mandate
Former President Donald Trump
Former President Trump makes endorsement in Michigan attorney general race