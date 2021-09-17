Fashion Square Mall hosts career fair, says they are looking for seasonal help

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township held a job fair for seasonal help as employers have been struggling to fill jobs for months.

“The Holiday season is one of the busiest times of year for stores like Bath and Body Works-- so having enough staff to meet the needs of their customers is crucial,” said assistant manager Rhiannon Gonzalez. She said that her store is looking to hire at least ten people.

“We will hire more if there is a want for it to kind of pad that a little bit and hopefully get as many people as we need to make it a holiday season,” said Gonzalez

Bath and Body Works in one of several stores taking part in a job fair held at Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township Friday. They’re hoping for a much better holiday season than last year’s when the coronavirus pandemic severely impacted businesses ability to hire people.

“You had people who maybe weren’t willing to work for a number of various reasons. They were scared or they weren’t wanting to put themselves in that position of maybe being exposed, so I know a lot of stores struggled with it, but I think we’re on the upswing of things,” said Gonzalez.

Jacob Cross is the store manager for the H&M store inside the mall. They are looking to hire five people and have interviewed 12 today.

“It’s been tough, just to get people who feel safe working, who want to work, a little bit of everything. And then just finding the right candidates,” said Cross.

Teressa Haley is one those hoping to be the right candidate. She recently moved to Saginaw from Coleman and is looking for work.

Haley thinks that its a great opportunity to get people out working.

With the federal unemployment benefits extension now ended, more people may be searching for work. Something both managers say may end up helping their ability to hire.

“I definitely think that’s going to change things for a lot of people and the jobs are there and the companies are there and they need the people and you just have to go and find which ones suit your lifestyle best, but there’s definitely places hiring, and we want some workers for sure,” said Gonzalez.

Fashion Square Mall wants job seekers to know that they have jobs and are ready to hire.

“I just want people to do what’s best for them, ultimately. So if people need to come out and get a job, then sure we are definitely looking, but stay safe and do what you got to do,” said Cross.

If those interested missed out on Friday’s job fair, the mall will host another one next month on Oct. 15

For those who don’t want to wait until then, they can always apply online.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.