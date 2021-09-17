Advertisement

FBI asks for public’s help after explosives found in Northern Michigan

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) - The FBI wants the public’s help after explosive devices were found in boxes outside two phone stores in northern Michigan.

The devices were discovered Thursday in Cheboygan in the northern Lower Peninsula and Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. The boxes had threatening notes addressed to Verizon and AT&T.

Investigators believe the explosives are related to letters recently found at communication towers across the Upper Peninsula. The letters made demands and claimed to be from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications.”

The FBI is urging the public to share information to help investigators find who’s responsible for the explosives. Anyone with information can call 1-800-225-5324.

