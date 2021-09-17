Federal grant will help provide child care for parents at Mott Community College

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/17/21) - A federal grant of $131,474 will be used to help provide child care for parents at Mott Community College in Flint.

Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee said Friday the money had been awarded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School program. The effort worked to support or set up campus-based child care programs to mostly serve the needs of low-income college students.

MCC child care programs were held at the Early Childhood Learning Center.

Kildee said the grants could be used for before or after-school services. He said it was scheduled to be the first annual installment of the funding expected to be provided for a total of four years.

