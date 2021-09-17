Flint delays increase of water use from Genesee County’s system

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint’s increase of water drawn from Genesee County’s system this week was delayed.

The Department of Public Works in Flint expects the secondary water pipeline to be completed by the middle of next week. The city began using the secondary source for 5% of its water in late August while the remaining 95% came from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit.

The second phase scheduled for this week called for an increase to 25% from the county’s system with 75% from the Detroit system. However, two delays forced a change in the timeline.

An initial delay was caused by the lack of required permits to perform the electrical work at the Frances Road construction project. Then, a pipe setting on the secondary pipeline required repair from pressure caused by equipment.

Eventually, Flint will draw all of its water from the county temporarily while maintenance is completed on the pipeline from Detroit. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will continue providing weekly updates on Saturday.

