Advertisement

Flint delays increase of water use from Genesee County’s system

Water main construction in Flint
Water main construction in Flint
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint’s increase of water drawn from Genesee County’s system this week was delayed.

The Department of Public Works in Flint expects the secondary water pipeline to be completed by the middle of next week. The city began using the secondary source for 5% of its water in late August while the remaining 95% came from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit.

The second phase scheduled for this week called for an increase to 25% from the county’s system with 75% from the Detroit system. However, two delays forced a change in the timeline.

An initial delay was caused by the lack of required permits to perform the electrical work at the Frances Road construction project. Then, a pipe setting on the secondary pipeline required repair from pressure caused by equipment.

Eventually, Flint will draw all of its water from the county temporarily while maintenance is completed on the pipeline from Detroit. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will continue providing weekly updates on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Pops was discovered with several stab wounds in Tuscola County.
Dog found stab wounds in Tuscola County ready for adoption
Neighbors share concerns during public hearing about asphalt plant proposed in Genesee Township
EPA recommends further study of proposed Genesee Township asphalt plant
Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.
Michigan health director explains lack of statewide school mask mandate
Former President Donald Trump
Former President Trump makes endorsement in Michigan attorney general race