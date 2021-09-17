Former President Trump makes endorsement in Michigan attorney general race

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Former President Donald Trump announced an endorsement in Michigan’s attorney general race on Thursday.

Trump is endorsing Republican Matthew DePerno, who practices law out of Portage and was involved in the challenge of voting results of Antrim County.

DePerno has argued that voter fraud occurred in the Nov. 3 election around Michigan and was involved in a lawsuit against Antrim County, where results showed President Joe Biden initially with a huge local win until results changed showing Trump won the county by a wide margin.

An investigation from the Republican-led Michigan Senate later determined the discrepancy was a result of human error and not evidence of widespread election fraud.

“Matt will properly enforce the laws for everyone -- unlike what the out-of-control Radical Left Prosecutors are doing now,” Trump said of DePerno. “He will always defend our under siege Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will restore Law and Order in the face of rampant and record-setting crime in Michigan.”

DePerno is running against Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel, who has not officially announced her campaign for a second term.

