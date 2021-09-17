Great Day!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunny and warm today before a cold front comes through tonight. This brings some rain chances with cooler temps tomorrow before warming back up a little Sunday.

Highs today will be in the low 80s with a SW wind at 5-10mph. We’ll see sunshine throughout the day with some clouds and scattered showers moving in north of the bay later this evening.

The further NW you are you’ll see the clouds and spotty rain first, and as the cold front moves across the state overnight, that chance for rain shifts south with it. By early tomorrow morning you may see a few showers near the thumb and I-69 corridor, but they won’t last long. Skies clear for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday will feature a lot of sun as well with highs back near 80.

Our next chance for rain moves in later Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.