JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

After a chilly start to the day in some areas, Thursday turned out be a drop-dead gorgeous day across Mid-Michigan. With lots of sunshine and light southeasterly breezes, temperatures moved comfortably through the 70s for the afternoon. The few clouds that did pop up, dissipated quickly, so we will be left with lots of starlight again for the overnight period. With winds turning in from the south, temperatures early Friday morning will stay in the 50s.

Friday is going to be another terrific day for most of the ABC12 viewing area. With bright sunshine and southernly winds early on, temperatures will be quick to climb. Readings will be cruising through the 70s by midday, and highs for the day should sneak into the 80s in most areas. As we work our way through the late-day period, some clouds will drift into our area from the northwest. By Friday night, a few showers will be a possibility as a cool front moves in.

Friday night’s front won’t be much of a rain-maker, so we should get right back into a bright sky by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures, however, will be noticeably cooler as winds briefly shift back in from the north. Winds will quickly shift back in from the south and southwest for Sunday and Monday, so temperatures will warm back up. On ABC12 News we will tell you how much warming to expect, and how long the warmer air will hang around. - JR