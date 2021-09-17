Advertisement

Kayaker dies along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, search ongoing for second person

The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies, have responded with ongoing search and rescue operations.
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A search continues Friday for a missing kayaker along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

According to the park, two kayakers were reported missing Thursday evening in Lake Superior near the lakeshore.

The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies, have responded with ongoing search and rescue operations.

Search and rescue operations have included the use of aircraft, such as a C130 and a rescue helicopter.

At this time, one death has been confirmed and crews are continuing to search for the other missing person.

As details become available, additional information will be released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

FBI
FBI asks for public’s help after explosives found in Northern Michigan
These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov....
October trial postponed for 5 men in Michigan governor plot
The ramps on and off southbound I-75 at Miller Road in Flint Township will be closed.
Part of I-75 and Miller Road interchange closing next week
Police are searching for 23-year-old Brion Reynolds following a homicide that left two women...
Police ID two female victims in double homicide, suspect still at large