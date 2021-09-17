Major upgrade coming to Linden Community Schools with the addition of a multi-purpose community center

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction kicks off Friday on the $55 million dollar district wide project including a new multi-purpose center, open to not just students, but also community members.

The $55 million dollar being poured into Linden Community Schools is all thanks to the community passing a bond this past November.

“Our staff, our community-- this is something that is going to become very important to our district. The amount of bond projects that we’re going to be able to do with $55 million is tremendous,” said Linden superintendent Russ Ciesielski.

The biggest upgrade is a brand new, 44-thousand square foot building that will connect Linden Middle School to the Highschool.

“Within that multi purpose facility, we’ll have classrooms, team rooms, locker rooms, ample gym space, gymnastics, wrestling. We have a fitness center and walking track,” he said.

Ciesielski said that the bond improvements will give the district the ability to expand resources for both students and the community.

“We want to remain a vital piece of our community, so we felt that moving forward with that multi- purpose center and some of the other opportunities within the bond program, we could infuse the use for our community. We want to use it to increase their opportunities and bring people together. Not just our school system, but the community as well. Really getting people involved,” said Ciesielski.

The bond funds will also help to create a new media center for Linden Elementary school, new secure entrances to all district buildings and the relocation of the Early Childhood Center to Hyatt Elementary.

The multi-purpose center is on target to open in 2023.

More information about the bond funding and the changes it will bring to the district can be found at Lindenschoolbond.com

