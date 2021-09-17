Advertisement

Missing Endangered Advisory issued for two women from Saginaw

Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant, according to Michigan State Police.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for two women who may be held against their will from Saginaw.

Police believe Molly Sue Bluemlein and Britany Dubay may be with 33-year-old Chad Eric Bryant. They were last seen in the area of 2212 Mackinaw Road in Saginaw Township.

Investigators say the women may have been taken to the Flint area. They may be in a white 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with license plate number EEU8638.

Bryant has active warrants for felonious assault and has a no-contact order requiring him to stay away from Bluemlein. Police say he has a history of kidnapping.

Anyone with information about Blueumlein, Dubay or Bryant should call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Zoey Harrison is Miss Wheelchair Michigan
12-year-old with cerebral palsy wins Miss Wheelchair Michigan
Frankenmuth Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest taking place in Frankenmuth this weekend
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson
Mid-Michigan sheriffs team up on United for Kids golf outing
Shadow is at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control while looking for a new home.
Fuzzy Friday: Shadow from Saginaw County Animal Care and Control