Missing Endangered Advisory issued for two women from Saginaw

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for two women who may be held against their will from Saginaw.

Police believe Molly Sue Bluemlein and Britany Dubay may be with 33-year-old Chad Eric Bryant. They were last seen in the area of 2212 Mackinaw Road in Saginaw Township.

Investigators say the women may have been taken to the Flint area. They may be in a white 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with license plate number EEU8638.

Bryant has active warrants for felonious assault and has a no-contact order requiring him to stay away from Bluemlein. Police say he has a history of kidnapping.

Anyone with information about Blueumlein, Dubay or Bryant should call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.