Missing and endangered Saginaw women found safe

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The two Saginaw County women possibly being held against their will, have been found safe Friday night.

Earlier today police reported the two women being held against their will.

After discovering the missing vehicle in Shiawassee County, Michigan State Police said that the two women were taken to a hospital with non life- threatening injuries.

Police say Molly Sue Blueumlein and Brittany Dubay may have been held against their will by 33-year-old Chad Eric Bryant- a former boyfriend of one of the women.

Sources tell us a Shiawassee County resident spotted the car they were traveling in and reported it to police.

The latest developments reveal that Byrant was taken into custody in Owosso after barricading himself inside a vacant home- before surrendering to police without incident.

Byrant is facing several felony counts. The incident remains under investigation.

