One being sought, one in custody connection with Lansing shooting

Two children were missing following the homicide but have since been found safe.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two missing girls, 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds have been located and are safe following a double homicide in Lansing.

Lansing Police Department officers arrived at a home in the 1200 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. There, they found a 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman shot to death. A 6-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he is listed as stable.

The investigation of the homicide incident continues. Police say they don’t believe this was a random act. Preliminary investigation indicates the incident may be domestic-related, with the victims and suspects known to each other.

Police are still looking for one of the two suspects in this crime, considered to be armed and dangerous.

The first suspect, 21-year-old Gavin Anspach, was apprehended by police. They are still searching for a second suspect, Brion Reynolds, 23. Reynolds is described as 5′7″, 135 lbs, wearing cornrows. Police believe he may be in a gray sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

