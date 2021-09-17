Part of I-75 and Miller Road interchange closing next week

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is about to start work on resurfacing the Miller Road ramps at southbound I-75 in Flint Township.

Starting on Monday, crews will close both ramps at southbound I-75 and Miller Road, as well as one lane of the southbound collector-distributor lane next to the freeway.

The ramps are scheduled to remain closed until Friday. The collector-distributor lanes will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday nights for concrete patching.

MDOT is posting a detour route taking motorists west on Miller Road and east on Bristol Road toward the freeway, where they can get on southbound I-75.

