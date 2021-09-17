Rep. Kildee: Canada shouldn’t store nuclear waste in the Great Lakes Basin

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Canadian government could be looking to store nuclear waste in the Great Lakes area, a plan that is opposed by Congressman Dan Kildee.

Rep. Kildee joined others at a press conference along the Saginaw River today, opposing the plan by the Nuclear Management Organization.

It’s a group of power companies that want to develop a nuclear waste storage site again in the Great Lakes Basin. The new facility would bury 128 million pounds of highly radioactive waste, move Kildee says hurts the Great Lakes even more.

“The new facility would permanently bury high level nuclear waste in the great lakes basin. and it’s notable when they were defending against the decision to place waste, one of the arguments was that it’s low level waste and they should not be so concerned. in this case, they’re planning high level waste that would be dangerous for 10 thousand years,” said Kildee.

A new bipartisan congressional resolution asks the Biden administration to work with the Canadian government to ensure that nuclear waste is not stored in the Great Lakes basin.

