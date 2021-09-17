Police need help identifying Saginaw flasher

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police are asking for help identifying a man who exposed himself at a public park in Saginaw.

Saginaw Police are looking for the man who they say exposed himself to a couple at Wickes Park. Police said that the man got out of the car and proceeded to perform obscene acts to himself.

Any information please contact the police.

