Showers tonight, gorgeous weekend ahead

Skies clear into Saturday
By Brad Sugden
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A few passing showers are likely overnight as a cold front drifts through the state. Expect lows to fall into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds might be breezy as the front passes, turning to the north around 10 mph. 

Saturday expect sunshine to the north with lingering clouds to the south in the morning. Eventually, everyone sees more sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. Humidity will be virtually non-existent. Sunday, we’ll take it back up to around 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine to go around. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday we’ll head into the middle 80s once more. Heavy rain is expected Tuesday with a powerful cold front moving through into the first day of fall.

