Three Mid-Michigan sheriffs team up to offer United for Kids golf outing

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three different county sheriffs are coming together to compete in a golf outing for one purpose.

United for Kids is taking place this Saturday in Byron in Shiawassee County. Last year the event raised $10,000, which was split between three charities in Mid-Michigan.

The golf outing is Saturday at Willowbrook Golf Club on Maple Street in Byron. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Call 810-266-4660 to register.

