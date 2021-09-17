Three Mid-Michigan sheriffs team up to offer United for Kids golf outing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three different county sheriffs are coming together to compete in a golf outing for one purpose.

United for Kids is taking place this Saturday in Byron in Shiawassee County. Last year the event raised $10,000, which was split between three charities in Mid-Michigan.

The golf outing is Saturday at Willowbrook Golf Club on Maple Street in Byron. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Call 810-266-4660 to register.

