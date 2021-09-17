Three Mid-Michigan sheriffs team up to offer United for Kids golf outing
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three different county sheriffs are coming together to compete in a golf outing for one purpose.
United for Kids is taking place this Saturday in Byron in Shiawassee County. Last year the event raised $10,000, which was split between three charities in Mid-Michigan.
The golf outing is Saturday at Willowbrook Golf Club on Maple Street in Byron. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Call 810-266-4660 to register.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.