Tuscola County Sheriff’s report alligator found in Shay Lake area
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - In a Facebook post, Tuscola County Sheriff’s report a three foot alligator was found in a local pond.
The post said that on Sept. 15 at 6:15 p.m., two sheriffs were dispatched to an address in the Shay Lake area for a report of an alligator in a pond. The reports indicate that the alligator was approximately 3 feet in length.
Sheriff’s said that a conservation officer arrived to removing the alligator. The alligator was caught, removed, and will be given to a facility that can properly care for the alligator.
The sheriffs department said that the investigation continues to locate the owner.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.