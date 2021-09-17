Tuscola County Sheriff’s report alligator found in Shay Lake area

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - In a Facebook post, Tuscola County Sheriff’s report a three foot alligator was found in a local pond.

The post said that on Sept. 15 at 6:15 p.m., two sheriffs were dispatched to an address in the Shay Lake area for a report of an alligator in a pond. The reports indicate that the alligator was approximately 3 feet in length.

Sheriff’s said that a conservation officer arrived to removing the alligator. The alligator was caught, removed, and will be given to a facility that can properly care for the alligator.

The sheriffs department said that the investigation continues to locate the owner.

