Walbro expanding in Tuscola County, adding 40 new jobs

CASS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County engine management and fuel system manufacturer is planning an $11.4 million expansion, which is expected to create 40 new jobs.

Walbro broke ground on the project at its plant in Cass City. The company was founded in Michigan back in 1950 and now has headquarters in McLean, Va.

Walbro makes carburetors, fuel tanks, fuel systems, ignition systems, fuel pumps, and more for the lawn and garden, recreational, marine, construction, agriculture and outdoor power equipment markets.

“With these new jobs being created and existing jobs being retained, Walbro will continue its future performance as the largest manufacturing employer in the Thumb,” said Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stephen Erickson. “This expansion project is great news for Cass City, Tuscola County and the entire Thumb area of Michigan.”

Walbro employs about 2,000 people worldwide, including about 350 in Michigan. The company selected Cass City for the expansion over competing sites in Indiana, Ohio and Mexico.

The company received a $400,000 state grant for the expansion and the village of Cass City is offering a 50% property tax abatement.

“Michigan’s business climate and highly skilled manufacturing workforce are creating an environment where businesses like Walbro can thrive, creating good-paying jobs in communities like Cass City,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This expansion cements Walbro’s presence in Tuscola County and adds momentum to our efforts to ensure Michigan’s manufacturers lead the way in Industry 4.0 technologies and workforce needs.”

Anyone interested in one of the new advanced manufacturing jobs at Walbro can send their resume and cover letter to careers@walbro.com.

