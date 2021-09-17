Advertisement

Walbro expanding in Tuscola County, adding 40 new jobs

Walbro broke ground on an $11.4 million expansion in Cass City.
Walbro broke ground on an $11.4 million expansion in Cass City.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County engine management and fuel system manufacturer is planning an $11.4 million expansion, which is expected to create 40 new jobs.

Walbro broke ground on the project at its plant in Cass City. The company was founded in Michigan back in 1950 and now has headquarters in McLean, Va.

Walbro makes carburetors, fuel tanks, fuel systems, ignition systems, fuel pumps, and more for the lawn and garden, recreational, marine, construction, agriculture and outdoor power equipment markets.

“With these new jobs being created and existing jobs being retained, Walbro will continue its future performance as the largest manufacturing employer in the Thumb,” said Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stephen Erickson. “This expansion project is great news for Cass City, Tuscola County and the entire Thumb area of Michigan.”

Walbro employs about 2,000 people worldwide, including about 350 in Michigan. The company selected Cass City for the expansion over competing sites in Indiana, Ohio and Mexico.

The company received a $400,000 state grant for the expansion and the village of Cass City is offering a 50% property tax abatement.

“Michigan’s business climate and highly skilled manufacturing workforce are creating an environment where businesses like Walbro can thrive, creating good-paying jobs in communities like Cass City,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This expansion cements Walbro’s presence in Tuscola County and adds momentum to our efforts to ensure Michigan’s manufacturers lead the way in Industry 4.0 technologies and workforce needs.”

Anyone interested in one of the new advanced manufacturing jobs at Walbro can send their resume and cover letter to careers@walbro.com.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Michael Meir is accused of calling in a series of bomb threats to locations across five...
Bay County man faces decades in prison for 2019 bomb threats and from bank robbery
Ascension St. Mary's Hospital is located in Saginaw.
Ascension planning $175 million worth of hospital projects in Mid-Michigan
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory issued for two women from Saginaw
Zoey Harrison is Miss Wheelchair Michigan
12-year-old with cerebral palsy wins Miss Wheelchair Michigan