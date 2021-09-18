Beautiful weather expected for the last weekend of summer

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - This weekend’s forecast is looking GREAT across Mid-Michigan. A cold front moved through the area last night and with this, there were a few clouds but those should gradually move out of the area throughout the day and we’ll see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs today will be generally in the low to mid 70s but thanks to a northeast wind, shoreline communities will likely stay in the upper 60s.

Clear skies and light winds are a recipe for a cool night tonight with temps dropping into the 40s and then tomorrow, an area of high pressure will be to our east and that’ll lead to another sun-filled day with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s so this weekend should be beautiful. Enjoy!

The weather next week will turn much more active. Rain chances will first arrive Monday afternoon and then become likely Monday night through Tuesday. A strong cold front will arrive on Tuesday and this will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to Mid-Michigan. Some of this rain could be heavy. After that front moves through, it’s possible there are some lingering showers on Wednesday (the first day of fall) and even into Thursday as well. By then, our temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the lower 60s.

