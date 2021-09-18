Advertisement

Body of 3-year-old found in garbage bag in Iosco County

Alleged suspect is expected to be arraigned on the charges on Monday
By Michael Nafso
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/17/2021) - Early on Friday, Oscoda Township police officers were dispatched to a home after hearing that a human foot was found sticking out of a garbage bag.

Police found a dead 3-year-old, who was identified as a resident of the home. Foul play was suspected. It’s said that the alleged suspect frequently stays at the house. The alleged suspect has been arrested.

ABC12 reached out to Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney, James Bacarella who expects the alleged suspect to be arraigned on the charges on Monday.

Stick with ABC12 News for updates.

