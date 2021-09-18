Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend started off with some fantastic weather that will end just about the same way.

After a chilly night with an almost full “harvest” moon in the sky,

we’ll see sunny conditions on Sunday with extra warm weather up to around 80 degrees.

Next week starts off like summer but ends like autumn.

There will be some late day showers Monday with highs in the low 80s.

On Tuesday, we could see some heavy rain ahead of a cold front.

Some thunderstorms are likely as well.

Behind the cold front, much cooler weather with highs in the 60s.

I’ll show you how much rain we could pick up next week on ABC12 News after football.

