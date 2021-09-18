Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend started off with some fantastic weather that will end just about the same way.

After a chilly night with an almost full “harvest” moon in the sky,

we’ll see sunny conditions on Sunday with extra warm weather up to around 80 degrees.

Next week starts off like summer but ends like autumn.

There will be some late day showers Monday with highs in the low 80s.

On Tuesday, we could see some heavy rain ahead of a cold front.

Some thunderstorms are likely as well.

Behind the cold front, much cooler weather with highs in the 60s.

I’ll show you how much rain we could pick up next week on ABC12 News after football.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
This sign was installed in the Village of New Miami during the time the village was using the...
Michigan bill would allow for speeding enforcement by cameras

Latest News

Lots of sunshine and warm weather Sunday
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Beautiful last weekend of summer
Beautiful weather expected for the last weekend of summer
Beautiful last weekend of summer
Beautiful last weekend of summer
Passing showers
Showers tonight, gorgeous weekend ahead