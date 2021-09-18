Michigan lawmaker to get a mental health exam, stay jailed

HOWELL (WJRT) (AP) - A Michigan lawmaker has been ordered to complete a mental health assessment after repeatedly getting in trouble with the court following his drunken driving arrest earlier this year.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports that a judge ordered the exam on Friday for state Rep. Jewell Jones.

The 26-year-old Inkster Democrat must also remain in jail until at least his next court appearance on Oct. 15.

Jones had his bond revoked Tuesday after admitting to violating the terms of his bond.

After Jones was transported to the jail on Tuesday, authorities say he had taped a handcuff key to his foot and now is facing charges of attempted escape

