Advertisement

Michigan lawmaker to get a mental health exam, stay jailed

State Rep. Jewell Jones
State Rep. Jewell Jones
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL (WJRT) (AP) - A Michigan lawmaker has been ordered to complete a mental health assessment after repeatedly getting in trouble with the court following his drunken driving arrest earlier this year.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports that a judge ordered the exam on Friday for state Rep. Jewell Jones.

The 26-year-old Inkster Democrat must also remain in jail until at least his next court appearance on Oct. 15.

Jones had his bond revoked Tuesday after admitting to violating the terms of his bond.

After Jones was transported to the jail on Tuesday, authorities say he had taped a handcuff key to his foot and now is facing charges of attempted escape

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
This sign was installed in the Village of New Miami during the time the village was using the...
Michigan bill would allow for speeding enforcement by cameras

Latest News

FILE
Body of 2nd missing kayaker found off Pictured Rocks in UP
Michigan State Board of Education VP calling for mask mandate in schools
HS Football - Reese vs USA
HS Football - Reese vs Unionville-Sebewaing
Top Plays Nominees Week 4
Top Plays Week 4