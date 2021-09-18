Michigan reports a slight decrease in the daily average of COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has decreased to 2,808 since Wednesday’s report.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,616 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday to Friday for a total of 988,725. The daily average of 2,808 newly confirmed cases is around 1,000 less cases than Friday’s total.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 68 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday to Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,665.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by nearly 10,000 from Wednesday to a total of 46,694 tests completed Thursday. The percentage of positive tests increased from Wednesday, settling in at 8.10% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Friday, 1,442 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 67 less than Wednesday’s report. Of those, 1,356 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased slightly. As of Thursday, Michigan hospitals were treating 385 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 189 of them were on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are 15 less COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five more on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 13.078 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 6.980 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.447 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 650,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.813 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.40 million people statewide. A total of 57.0% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 66.7% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 36,552 cases and 946 deaths, which is an increase of 171 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 22,249 cases and 626 deaths, which is an increase of 150 cases.

Arenac, 1,253 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Bay, 11,555 cases and 351 deaths, which is an increase of 143 cases.

Clare, 2,382 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases.

Gladwin, 2,194 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Gratiot, 3,598 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Huron, 3,311 cases and 80 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Iosco, 2,111 cases and 76 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and one death.

Isabella, 6,176 cases and 98 deaths, which is an increase of 96 cases.

Lapeer, 8,531 cases and 218 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and one death.

Midland, 7,812 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of 65 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,708 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Oscoda, 643 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Roscommon, 1,764 cases and 55 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Sanilac, 3,904 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Shiawassee, 6,395 cases and 114 deaths, which is an increase of 42 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 5,308 cases and 168 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

