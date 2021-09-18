Saginaw County Animal Control says, “no more strays”

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - No more strays. That is the message from the Saginaw County Animal Control Director, who says their facility is overwhelmed with dogs and cats.

State guidelines indicate the building should house only 90 dogs, they currently have 135 in their care right now.

Director Bonnie Kanicki even has some of the cats and dogs in her office, another is in the lobby area.

She has enforced law enforcement agencies that it can no longer take in animals.

The shelter is overflowing for a few reasons, including a number of abused dogs and cats that are victims in criminal cases. There are also a lot of pets that are being abandoned by their owners.

“I wish I had a good answer, some of these animals are coming in to us with urgent medical care, we had a dog with a face full of cancer, we’ve had animals that have broken limbs that have healed incorrectly, they are suffering, and I don’t know what the answer is, other than someone couldn’t get them the medical care they need or were embarrassed,” said Kanicki.

She said they have taken some dogs to rescue missions and they have an adoption sale going on at the animal shelter.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.