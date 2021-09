ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - No. 25 Michigan dominated in a 63-10 win over Northern Illinois. The Wolverines improve to 3-0 on the season. For the third straight week, Michigan rushed for more than 300 yards. Also, Michigan scored on nine consecutive possessions and recorded 606 yards of offense.

