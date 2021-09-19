Nice weather to end the weekend with but big changes come this week

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - After a picture-perfect start to the weekend, we will see even nicer weather on Sunday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. It looks like highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for many with nothing but sunshine. It may be the last pool day of the season so make sure you take advantage of it!

A significant pattern shift is expected this week just in time for the official start of Fall on Wednesday. The week will start on a dry note early Monday, but showers will develop by the afternoon. High temperatures will manage to get into the upper 70s and lower 80s after a warm front moves through. Showers and storms are then likely on Tuesday as a powerful cold front moves through the area. This rain will continue into Tuesday night and Wednesday. There is the potential for some heavy rain with this as well.

Temperatures are expected to take a nosedive after that front clears the area. The coolest high temperatures of the season (so far) are expected by Wednesday when most places will struggle to get out of the upper 50s. Thursday will be cool, too, but warmer temperatures should arrive again by the end of the week.

