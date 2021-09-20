Application period open for Detroit business grant program

(AP) - Applications are being accepted for the latest round in a program that awards competitive grants and other resources to entrepreneurs in Detroit.

Organizers say Motor City Match works to help build retail density throughout the city. Business owners apply quarterly for financial and technical assistance. They also can apply for assistance to make improvements.

Since the start of the program, nine Motor City Match-supported businesses have opened along Livernois Avenue on the city’s west side. Three additional small businesses are expected to open along Livernois before the end of the year.

