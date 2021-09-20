Argentine Township’s Police dept. investigating drowning of a 76-year-old man in Lodbell Lake.

ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -Argentine Township’s Police department is investigating the drowning of a 76-year-old man in Lodbell Lake.

First responders were called to the scene a little after one on Thursday afternoon. Police say the man slipped off a boat without a life jacket.

He was on the boat with a 72-year-old lady who jumped into the water trying to save him. Nearby boaters were able to bring them both to shore before first responders arrived.

The lady was taken to a local hospital for non life threatening injuries.

