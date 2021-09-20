Burton Police report bank robbery at the Belsay road Chase Bank

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police report that at 1:26 p.m. on Monday, the Burton Police Department was dispatched to Chase Bank on the 1200 block of Belsay road for a Robbery.

Police said that one white male entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. Police said that no weapon was mentioned or seen. It is said that the teller then gave the suspect $1,000 and the suspect left the bank.

The suspect got into the passenger side of a white sedan. It is unknown which direction the vehicle left. Police are currently looking for the suspect.

If anyone has any information, they can call crime stoppers 1-800-422-JAIL or the Burton Police at 810-742-2542.

Bank robbery at Chase Bank in Burton (Burton Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.