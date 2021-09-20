Advertisement

Clinical trials underway for potential COVID-19 prevention pill

By Carsyn Currier and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Researchers in Arizona are studying to determine if a pill could potentially stop you from getting COVID-19.

Dr. Anita Kohli, the director of clinical research at Arizona Clinical Trials, told KOLD four trials are underway to test the new drug.

Kohli said a COVID-19 anti-viral pill would be easily accessible and a gamechanger.

“These medicines would be easy to store, easy to distribute, things you could pick up from your local pharmacy as opposed to IV medicines, subcutaneous injections, so just much easier,” Kohli said.

Kohli explained the study is focused on unvaccinated patients who have COVID or who have been exposed to the virus.

Researchers are looking into whether antiviral medications can help those patients get better more quickly and keep them out of the hospital.

Kohli said some of the molnupiravir antibody treatments have been given emergency use authorization for COVID, so they are already available in some emergency rooms.

“Those have already shown reducing rate of symptoms, hospitalization and death but that’s only available by IV or subcutaneously,” Kohli explained.

The clinical research director hopes the trial will only last about nine months but says only time will tell.

“Some of the molnupiravir antibodies that were studied last summer, already had emergency use authorization by the spring. So, in nine months, we went from the early stages of the trials to emergency use,” Kohli said. “That essentially never happens in emergency medicine, so we’re hoping this will be as quick as that was.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Maddie Mae
Mid-Michigan 3-year-old brought home for hospice care
Cancer fundraiser for Maddie Mae
Cancer fundraiser for Maddie Mae
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu
Bank robbery at Chase Bank in Burton
Burton Police report bank robbery at the Belsay road Chase Bank