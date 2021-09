Communities First Inc. starts Coolidge Park pop-up market

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A local non-profit organization is aiming to build healthy communities through economic development, affordable housing and innovative programming.

Communities First Incorporated kicked off it’s Coolidge Park Pop-Up Market Wednesday, just in time for small business week. Communities First President and CEO, Glenn Wilson, joined ABC12 in studio.

The market will be every Wednesday and Friday until November 24th.

