Deadly crash in Argentine Township leaves one man dead
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -Argentine police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened early Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Ray and Seymour roads, where they found the car on fire.
A 34-year-old Henderson man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the car was not able to stop before hitting a tree and catching on fire. The accident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.