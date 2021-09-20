FBI investigates 2 bombs found near northern Michigan stores

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (9/20/21) - The FBI is seeking information on two explosive devices found outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan.

Investigators said the bombs, which were defused, were found in suspicious packages left outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan and an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie.

Cheboygan authorities say emergency personal were dispatched around 9 a.m. Thursday after an employee reported a suspicious package near the door of the business. A similar device was reported the same day in Sault St. Marie.

The FBI and Michigan State Police believe the devices are related to a series of letters discovered in the Upper Peninsula last month. Investigators said the letters had claimed to have come from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications”.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)