Advertisement

FBI investigates 2 bombs found near northern Michigan stores

State Police and the FBI are investigating the suspicious packages left outside of cellphone stores.
Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (9/20/21) - The FBI is seeking information on two explosive devices found outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan.

Investigators said the bombs, which were defused, were found in suspicious packages left outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan and an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie.

Cheboygan authorities say emergency personal were dispatched around 9 a.m. Thursday after an employee reported a suspicious package near the door of the business. A similar device was reported the same day in Sault St. Marie.

The FBI and Michigan State Police believe the devices are related to a series of letters discovered in the Upper Peninsula last month. Investigators said the letters had claimed to have come from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications”.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Michigan beats NIU
NCAA Football - Northern Illinois at Michigan
FILE
Body of 2nd missing kayaker found off Pictured Rocks in UP
State Rep. Jewell Jones
Michigan lawmaker to get a mental health exam, stay jailed
Michigan State Board of Education VP calling for mask mandate in schools