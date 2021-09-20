Advertisement

The Flint Modern Art Film Series kicks off with Flint rap documentary

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Modern Art Film Series kicks off this week at the Flint Institute of arts.

This weekend will be the theatrical premiere of “Breed and Bootleg: Rap Legends of Flint” showing the rise of Midwest rap in the 80′s and 90′s right here in Flint and of course there will be a highlight of the late flint native and nationally known rap artist.

Viewing times and ticket prices can be found on the website, flintarts.eventive.org

