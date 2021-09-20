Advertisement

Genesee County man wins $1 million in Michigan Lottery

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A lucky Genesee County man is feeling emotional after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Red Hot Millions instant game.

The lucky winner, who is choosing to remain anonymous, said that he bought his winning ticket at the Shell gas station, located at 4141 West Vienna Road in Clio. Clio just 20 miles north of Flint.

“I have been pretty lucky on the Red Hot Millions game, so I’ve continued playing it,” said the 50-year-old player. “I started scratching the ticket and saw the numbers ‘09’ and ‘19’ in the Hot Numbers section and thought: ‘I am going to win big on this ticket,’ because those are my lucky numbers.

It is said that he chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than 30 payments for the full amount.

“When I revealed a ‘19’ and ‘$1MIL’ symbol, I freaked out! My wife was at work, so I started driving to her office, but had to pull over to calm down because I was so worked up.”

The lucky Genesee County winner said that he plans to purchase a new home and a new truck with his winnings.

“I have so many emotions about winning $1 million, but relief is the biggest one. We can finally do the things we have been wanting to do,” said the player.

Genesee County man wins $1 million dollars
Genesee County man wins $1 million dollars(WJRT)

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Recall effort launched in Alma after migrant housing vote
Recall effort launched in Alma after migrant housing vote
This March 14, 2013 file photo shows the skyline of the city of Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya,...
Application period open for Detroit business grant program
Bomb threat UP
Bomb threats in U.P
3-year-old remains found in Oscoda Township
Suspect charged for death of 3-year-old girl found in a garbage bag in Oscoda County