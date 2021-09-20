Genesee County man wins $1 million in Michigan Lottery

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A lucky Genesee County man is feeling emotional after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Red Hot Millions instant game.

The lucky winner, who is choosing to remain anonymous, said that he bought his winning ticket at the Shell gas station, located at 4141 West Vienna Road in Clio. Clio just 20 miles north of Flint.

“I have been pretty lucky on the Red Hot Millions game, so I’ve continued playing it,” said the 50-year-old player. “I started scratching the ticket and saw the numbers ‘09’ and ‘19’ in the Hot Numbers section and thought: ‘I am going to win big on this ticket,’ because those are my lucky numbers.

It is said that he chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than 30 payments for the full amount.

“When I revealed a ‘19’ and ‘$1MIL’ symbol, I freaked out! My wife was at work, so I started driving to her office, but had to pull over to calm down because I was so worked up.”

The lucky Genesee County winner said that he plans to purchase a new home and a new truck with his winnings.

“I have so many emotions about winning $1 million, but relief is the biggest one. We can finally do the things we have been wanting to do,” said the player.

Genesee County man wins $1 million dollars (WJRT)

