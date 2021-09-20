Genesee County Sheriff’s Department IGNITE program expands to Hennepin County, MN

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN. (WJRT) - It’s a unique program in Genesee County. And it’s doing wonders for those behind bars.

IGNITE stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.

Each person is evaluated for their education level and skill set.

Then while behind bars - they use laptops twice a day to attend class - whether to obtain their GED, gaining college credits, or learning a skilled trade.

And now the program is expanding to Hennepin County, Minnesota.

The program there is called HOPE, which stands for Helping Others by Providing Education.

“We’ve had a long two years since the George Floyd killing - so any initiative we can take from other sheriffs to make our citizens safer and get people out of jail that don’t need to be so we can expand resources and go after valid criminals,” said Dave Hutchinson, Hennepin County Sheriff.

Hutchinson says the city and county have faced rather high jail recidivism rates -- upwards of around 30-35 percent over the last three years.

He’s hopeful those numbers will come down as more inmates go through the HOPE program.

“We’re going to reduce crime obviously. We’re going to make people better. They’re going to have stable housing, they’ll have jobs, they’ll be able to afford cars,” he said.

Genesee County IGNITE ambassador Percy Glover attended Monday’s launch of the HOPE program along with Sheriff Chris Swanson and others from the county.

He’s been out of prison for more than 20 years. When he did get out -- he struggled with how to move on with his life with basically no resources.

He had no idea how to pick up the pieces, but he did.

”Education has turned my life around 100 percent. It’s working with the IGNITE participants in the Genesee County jail, and I’m absolutely positive that it will work right here with HOPE in Hennepin County,” Glover said.

“You give someone value, give someone a job -- they have hope,” said Chris Swanson, Genesee County Sheriff.

Over the summer- Genesee County’s IGNITE program partnered up with one of the county’s largest employers to give new and expanded opportunities to returning citizens.

Inmates can now get the opportunity to gain clinical experience at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

The Inmate Rehabilitation program is designed to break the chains of generational incarceration.

IGNITE leaders hope the partnership with Hurley will help prevent inmates from returning to jail once they’re released.

