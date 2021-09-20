Iosco County mom charged in connection with stabbing death of her daughter

OSCODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A horrific story out of Iosco County continues to unfold. as the mother of a 3-year-old girl is charged for the child’s murder.

Someone reported they saw a human foot protruding from a garbage bag at a home in Oscoda Township on Friday morning.

When police arrived, they found the three-year-old child dead.

Today, 22-year-old Justine Johnson was arraigned, facing two criminal charges, including felony murder. She is being held on no bond, accused of a crime that has shaken the entire community

Oscoda Township Police believe Johnson stabbed her three-year-old daughter to death. The child’s body was at a home along Cedar Lake Road, where Johnson stayed with her grandmother.

An affidavit indicates a brother of Johnson’s found a black garbage bag with a foot protruding from it and called 911 at around 4 a.m. Friday.

Johnson was not at the home when her daughter’s body was found and the affidavit indicates police officers found her four and a half hours later, walking on railroad tracks in Oscoda Township. She was questioned but told the officers she did not want to talk about the death of her child.

“Its a shock, I’ve been here a long time and this is the first time I heard of something like this since the 70′s,” says Martin Gayeski.

He owns the F-41 Laundromat across the road from the home. He says police asked to see some of the company’s security camera video.

“She was a customer here, I knew who she was, shocked me because she didn’t seem to be that kind of a person,” he says.

The affidavit indicates one of Johnson’s brothers asked Justine Johnson where her child was on Thursday, the day before the child’s body was found. Police wrote she told the brother to mind his business. Justine Johnson faces homicide and child abuse charges.

“Its unusual to have something like this in a town like this, this is a close knit community,” says Gayeski.

Johnson will have a probable cause hearing in this case on September 29th and remains in the Iosco County Jail where she is being held without bond.

