Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - This is the last summer weekend of the year and it turned out to be a winner with lots of sunshine and temperatures around 80 degrees.

Lower 70s is normal for this time of year.

However, big changes are coming this week.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight into Monday morning.

We’ll bottom out around 60 degrees.

Some afternoon and evening showers are possible as we pick up a southerly wind that will be a bit gusty at times.

Look for afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

***A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** is in effect for Tuesday into Wednesday morning for the potential of very heavy rain.

Now is the time to prepare by cleaning up any debris around storm drains and gutters.

An approaching cold front will help focus the rain across mid-Michigan.

The heaviest is expected to fall between late afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday morning. There is still some model differences on timing, but most are in good agreement for an inch or two of rain through Wednesday.

Some thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but we’re not looking for any severe weather at this time.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will dip sharply.

We may not even see 60 degrees on Wednesday, the first day of Autumn.

Some additional showers are also possible.

