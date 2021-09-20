MDOT to start three new construction projects Monday across Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three new construction projects are scheduled to start Monday. Two in Saginaw and one in Genesee County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will resurface the Miller Road ramps at southbound I-75 in Genesee County. Crews will close both ramps at southbound I-75 and Miller Road, as well as one lane of the collector-distributor route from 7 P-M to 7 A-M tomorrow, and Wednesday for concrete patching.

All ramps and lanes are expected to reopen next Friday. Drivers should use the posted detour via southbound I-75 and Bristol Road to access I-69.

In Saginaw Township--M-58 signals will be upgraded to include a box-span, concrete curb and gutter replacement. The project includes various sidewalk and ramp improvements.

Also, a busy stretch of M-58 through Saginaw Township also seeing resurfacing, lane closures will be from M-47 to Lawndale Road, for overnight concrete work and paving. The project is set to wrap up by October 30th.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.