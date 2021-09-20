Michigan reports slight decrease in daily average of COVID-19 cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has decreased to 2,395 since Friday’s report.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,185 new COVID-19 illnesses Saturday to Monday for a total of 995,910. The daily average of 2,395 newly confirmed cases is around 400 less cases than Friday’s total.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 35 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday to Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,700.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased by over 10,000 from Friday to a total of 32,052 tests completed Sunday. The percentage of positive tests increased from Friday, settling in at 8.42% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Monday, 1,492 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 50 more than Friday’s report. Of those, 1,397 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased slightly. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 389 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 201 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are four more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 12 more on ventilators.

As of Sept. 16, Michigan had distributed over 13.078 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 6.980 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.447 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 650,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.813 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.44 million people statewide. A total of 57.0% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 67.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 36,760 cases and 946 deaths, which is an increase of 208 cases.

Saginaw, 22,402 cases and 626 deaths, which is an increase of 153 cases.

Arenac, 1,269 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Bay, 11,674 cases and 351 deaths, which is an increase of 119 cases.

Clare, 2,415 cases and 89 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 2,219 cases and 61 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases and three deaths.

Gratiot, 3,646 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases.

Huron, 3,329 cases and 80 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Iosco, 2,165 cases and 76 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases.

Isabella, 6,276 cases and 98 deaths, which is an increase of 100 cases.

Lapeer, 8,579 cases and 218 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases.

Midland, 7,812 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of 65 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,743 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of 35cases.

Oscoda, 652 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Roscommon, 1,764 cases and 55 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Sanilac, 3,913 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Shiawassee, 6,443 cases and 114 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases.

Tuscola, 5,378 cases and 168 deaths, which is an increase of 70 cases.

