Mid-Michigan 3-year-old brought home for hospice care

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It is a heartbreaking reality for a Mid-Michigan family, as three-year-old Maddie Mae was brought home for hospice care.

Maddie’s family in Flint said that the 3-year-old has spent most of her life battling cancer at St. Jude’s Hospital.

Family, friends, and the community hosted a dinner fundraiser in the city over the weekend, to make Maddie as comfortable as possible.

Maddie’s aunt says she’s grateful for the support.

“All of this stuff that we have brought here today was all through donations. This is all family and friends that came together. All of us supporting each other and being here for my sister and our niece, who we love very much,” said Ashley Duvall, Maddie’s aunt.

With September being child cancer awareness month, The family is also thinking of other children like Maddie.

