Monday marks the 36th annual Whaley’s Golf Classic

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday starts with teeing off for a good cause! It’s the 36th annual Whaley’s Golf Classic.

The event is happening all day Monday at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township. It’s one of the largest fundraisers for the organization that benefits at-risk children and their families in our community.

While registration is closed for golfing, people can still help out by taking part in the silent auction online.

Just head to the Whaley Children’s Center Facebook page!

