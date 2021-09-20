Advertisement

Most private insurance plans won’t waive COVID-19 cost-sharing, survey says

The majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays,...
The majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays, according to a survey from late August. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Many coronavirus patients recovering from long hospital stays are surprised to find that the days of full COVID-19 coverage are over.

While most large insurance companies waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 care in 2020, that is no longer the case in 2021.

Now, COVID-19 patients are getting sticker shock after seeing the kind of significant hospital bills typically associated with major health crises like cancer.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey from late August found that “across the two largest health plans in each state and D.C.,” 72% of the health insurance plans were no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment.

That means the majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays.

The survey indicates the trend is likely to continue, with patients taking on more and more of their treatment costs.

