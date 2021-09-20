Prepping your home before this week’s forecasted heavy rainfall

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Most people know to check their sump pumps and sewer drains when it rains, but when it comes to continuous heavy rainfall-- people often forget to check the first place that rain hits -- and that’s the roof.

“Gutters -- you want to make sure that they stay clear. It can cause a lot of other problems -- roofing problems and foundation issues if you don’t. Gutters are designed to take the waters from the roof and put them away from the house,” said Dan Sowden with Lockhart Roofing.

Pretty self explanatory here. Dan Sowden with Lockhart Roofing says the problem is when debris is in the way and that water can’t move freely -- that moisture can and will start to go back up your roof.

That’s not good. What is good? Checking gutters and downspouts every so often -- especially before heavy rainfall events like what’s coming our way starting Tuesday.

Sowden says putting off that gutter maintenance can only compound and complicate matters now and potentially down the road.

That means that small roof leak can turn into water and mold damage inside the attic -- and you the homeowner would never know it until it’s too late or if you happen to check your attic frequently.

Sowden also says improper drainage away from the home can lead to foundation problems like cracking which can cause leaks in a home’s basement or crawl space.

“That’s what we see a lot of. People will call with a roof leak, and actually sure it’s the roof that’s leaking, but the roof’s not at fault -- it’s the maintenance of the gutters.”

