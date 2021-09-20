Remains of 3-year-old girl found in Oscoda Township

OSCODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors said that a woman is expected to face a judge today in the death of a three-year-old girl found in a garbage bag.

The remains were discovered at a home in Oscoda Township. Details are limited, but the county prosecutor tells ABC12 that the child lived in the home where the bag was found, and that a suspect has been arrested.

Keep with ABC12 for more updates on the case.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.