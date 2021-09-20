SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Saginaw Township intersections are getting major upgrades after being named two of the most dangerous in mid-Michigan.

M-58, or State Street, will see traffic signal upgrades at both Hemmeter and Center Roads starting Monday. Back in February, ABC12 reported that these were both ranked in the top five of the most dangerous intersections in Saginaw County.

In 2020, Michigan Auto Law said they saw some of the most accidents in the area.

With 69 crashes and 31 injuries combined in just one year, those numbers make M-58 at Hemmeter and Center roads two of the most dangerous intersections in Saginaw County.

Back in May, residents started a petition to have improvements made at the Hemmeter intersection-- it gathered thousands of signatures-- and MDOT took notice.

“Really residents who drive these intersections on a day to day basis are our eyes and ears. So when there are issues with intersections or concerns from residents and they bring that to our attention-- that prompts us to take a look and see what issues may be there,” said Region Traffic Safety Engineer, Ryan McDonnell,

He said that they’ve been assessing the area for years-- and now have a plan to make the area safer.

“As far as safety improvements go, were going to a boxspan that will put signal heads directly over the lane which will help. Having back plates so the signals are also more visible. And then adding a left turn lane to reduce a very specific type of crash,” he said.

With the addition of the left turn lane signal at Hemmeter, and making the lights more visible for drivers, McDonnell said that the intersections should both be safer and more run more efficiently.

The construction starts Monday and will last until December.

Drivers will see lane closures through the area during the project, so expect delays if traveling through there.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.